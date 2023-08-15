Stockport County v Bradford City: Mark Hughes senses Bantams are enjoying new approach ahead of big League Two task

Mark Hughes senses his Bradford City are enjoying this season's new approach, having been pleased with how they stuck to it at the weekend.

Irrespective of the fact they have lost both their opening League Two games – in between time they took Sheffield Wednesday to a League Cup penalty shoot-out – Stockport County can still probably be expected to pose a big test for the new-look Bantams. Manager Hughes is certainly expecting them to.

“Tuesday is an important fixture against a good team, and we have to prepare quickly," said Hughes, whose side came from behind to beat Colchester United on Saturday.

“We have to be at our best. I sense we are enjoying how we are playing, and there is a real anticipation to get back out there.”

ENJOYMENT: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes thinks a tactical tweak has been well received by his players

The Bantams lost at Crawley Town on the opening day but teething problems were perhaps inevitable as they adjusted to a new 3-5-2 formation. They conceded an awful opening goal against Colchester.

But Alex Pattinson, signed from Harrogate this summer, has settled in brilliantly with goals in both league matches and on Saturday another new addition – former Barnsley and Leeds United player Clark Oduor – joined him on the scoresheet.

“They were excellent, along with the rest of the lads," said Hughes. "As the season goes on, they will only get stronger."

Pattison reflected: “We conceded a goal which was very avoidable.

“We were playing it around at the back and we took a risk which did not work, but after that, our heads did not drop.

“We got the ball into Cooky (Andy Cook) early and were able to play off that.”

Bradford are waiting to hear back from Crystal Palace as they look to loan 20-year-old John-Kymani Gordan, who spent last season on loan at Carlisle United.

Midfielder Ryan East has joined Conference side Rochdale on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old joined on a free transfer last summer but, not helped by injuries, made only five League Two starts in his debut season. He came off the bench 13 times.