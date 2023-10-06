With five straight wins are only one in their opening six League Two matches, Stockport County are a team on the rise but that holds no fears for Doncaster Rovers at the moment.

Crawley Town had won five on the trot before Rovers beat them 2-0 on Tuesday and Gillingham had won three until running into Grant McCann's men. Championship Hull City were knocked out of the League Cup.

So a trip to Edgeley Park is not as daunting as it might be for an improving side which has been slow out of the blocks.

"We're definitely growing, definitely getting better and understanding how we want to work, how we want to play," says manager McCann.

"I've never been a safe manager, I like to be on the front foot getting after people and Tuesday showed that. It was a real aggressive performance and I think we're only going to improve, particularly when we get players back.

"We've had Jon Taylor back on the grass, which is a massive boost for everyone. he probably needs a week or two of work with us before we can consider him but Richard Wood and Jack Senior are not too far away, Ian Lawlor is back on the bench, Jamie Sterry and George Miller are working hard to get back. It's only going to make us stronger.

"I think my players have been quite focused and driven. We've got a really good changing room, no egos, nobody getting above their station or down when they lose.

"We try and stay consistent as a staff with our messages and how we work.

PROGRESS: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

"Tommy Rowe, Richard Wood, Tom Anderson, Jon Taylor, these people are massive in terms of what we want to do and keeping everyone level."

Losing to Barrow in between the wins over Gillingham and Crawley was a reality check but McCann thinks his side are getting better at facing different styles.

"We're starting to adapt to different ways of playing now," he said.

"Barrow were different to Crawley in that they can mix it and they play a different shape. On Tuesday we got our rewards for work on the training ground.