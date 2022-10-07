News you can trust since 1754
Stockport County's ex-Bradford City player set to miss League Two clash at Valley Parade

A return to the University of Bradford Stadium looks unlikely for Stockport County’s Ollie Crankshaw this weekend.

By Ben McKenna
Friday, 7th October 2022, 4:28 pm

The former Bradford City midfielder has been suffering from an ankle injury and looks set to sit on the sidelines for the reunion with his old side.

Crankshaw made 25 appearances for the Bantams in 2021 before joining Stockport, helping the club earn promotion from the National League.

Striker Antoni Sarcevic will return from his bout of illness. Midfielder Akil Wright will also return following his suspension.

STOCKPORT, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Ollie Crankshaw of Stockport County applauds fans following their sides victory after the Vanarama National League match between Stockport County and Torquay United at Edgeley Park on May 11, 2022 in Stockport, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Bradford will continue to be without defender Liam Ridehalgh for the visit of Stockport.

The 31-year-old has been out of action for the last month with a calf injury but could be back in the fold soon.

Winger Abo Eisa suffered a setback on his return from a long-term injury and will miss out yet again.

The weekend’s game will come too soon for Crystal Palace loanee Scott Banks who missed the Bantams’ 2-1 win over Harrogate through injury.

