AN evergreen Phil Jagielka marked his 600th league start with a goal as Stoke comfortably defeated Huddersfield 3-0 in the Championship.

The 40-year-old haunted his former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock, who is set to take over in the Terriers’ hotseat today upon his return to the country.

The visitors came close to a leveller before the interval when Tom Lees’ effort struck the crossbar, but Will Boyle’s second-half sending off disrupted their momentum.

Any chance of a comeback was distinguished when Jacob Brown doubled Stoke’s lead before substitute Lewis Baker added a late third from the penalty spot.

ON TARGET: Stoke City's Phil Jagielka (centre) celebrates scoring the opening goal during against Huddersfield Town at the bet365 Stadium. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Huddersfield’s wait for a win in 2023 stretches to eight games ahead of 74-year-old Warnock’s return to the club.

A misfiring Stoke side, who had failed to score in four of their last six league games, started promisingly as they looked to assume control.

A deep Will Smallbone delivery was met by an imperious Jagielka, whose pinpoint header looped over a helpless Tomas Vaclik.

The 33-year-old stopper – a January recruit from Olympiacos – then thwarted Campbell and Ben Pearson.

ON YOUR WAY SON: Huddersfield Town's Will Boyle is shown a red card at the bet365 Stadium. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Interim boss Narcis Pelach’s second-half game-plan was unsettled by a second yellow card for Boyle, who was sent off for catching Dwight Gayle with a flailing arm.

And the Potters soon capitalised on their numerical advantage with Brown tightening their grip on the game.

A Campbell cutback wreaked havoc in the area and Brown eventually buried his effort beyond Vaclik. The 533 travelling Terriers had to wait until stoppage-time for their first shot on target as they remain entrenched in the relegation zone.

And their evening was worsened when Baker smashed in a late penalty.

Stoke City: Sarkic, Sterling, Wilmot, Jagielka (Tuanzebe 82), Fox, Pearson (Thompson 75), Laurent, Brown, Smallbone (Baker 82), Campbell, Gayle (Tezgel 83). Unused substitutes: Bonham, Reddi, Adebambo.

Huddersfield Town: Vaclik, Pearson (Lowton 30), Lees, Boyle, Headley, Rudoni, Hogg (Kasumu 68), High (Hungbo 56), Koroma, Waghorn (Jones 68), Knockaert. Unused substitutes: Ruffels, Camara, Bilokapic.