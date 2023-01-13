Stoke City dealt transfer blow ahead of Sheffield United trip as Premier League striker joins Championship rival

The 19-year-old scored three times in 22 league appearances for the Potters and also featured in their third round FA Cup victory over Hartlepool United last weekend. According to Stoke technical director Ricky Martin, Delap’s departure came at the request of Man City.
Preston had attempted to secure the loan of the player in the summer and have now got their man, dealing a blow to Stoke ahead of their trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.
Delap said of joining Preston: “I’m buzzing. It’s such a great club and I’m really excited to meet the boys and play in front of the fans. I’ve spoken to the manager and I’m really happy with what he’s got to say and the style of football he plays, so I can’t wait to get playing under him.
“As a striker at the end of the day, the manager wants goals so that’s what he’s said to me. I trust myself in front of goal. I trust myself to get in the right positions so if I get the opportunity then hopefully I can bring that.”
Delap netted in Stoke’s 3-1 win over the Blades earlier this season, with Ben Wilmot and Phil Jagielka also scoring in one of only five games that Paul Heckingbottom’s side have lost this term.