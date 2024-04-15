Stoke City 'lining up' free transfer move for ex-Barnsley, Southampton and West Brom man

Stoke City are reportedly lining up a summer swoop for former Barnsley loanee Jay Rodriguez.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Apr 2024

The 34-year-old’s exploits in the Premier League once earned him an England cap but he has struggled for starts in the top flight with Burnley this season. Just seven of his 20 league outings have not been from the bench and he has scored just twice for the struggling Clarets.

He is out of contract at Turf Moor in the summer and according to TEAMtalk, Stoke are lining up a move for the experienced forward. The report claims he is expected to move on in the summer and Stoke are said to have targeted him in the past.

Stoke City are said to be lining up a summer swoop for ex-Barnsley loanee Jay Rodriguez. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty ImagesStoke City are said to be lining up a summer swoop for ex-Barnsley loanee Jay Rodriguez. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Rodriguez has enjoyed an impressive career, which started at Burnley 17 years ago. While cutting his teeth as a young professional, Rodriguez had a loan stint at Barnsley in 2010.

He enjoyed a memorable Reds debut, notching in a 4-1 away win over Preston North End. He went on to make a further five appearances for the club but his first goal proved to be his only goal in Barnsley colours.

Rodriguez left Burnley in 2012, spending five years with Southampton before going on to enjoy two at West Bromwich Albion. Burnley brought him back to the club in 2019 and he has been on the books at Turf Moor ever since.

