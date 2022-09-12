Stoke City missing seven players for trip to Hull City but Dwight Gayle and Nick Powell could feature

Sam Clucas, who picked up a hamstring injury in Stoke’s defeat at Reading, will remain out while manager Alex Neil admitted it was unlikely that Josh Tymon, Gavin Kilkenny, Josh Laurent, Harry Souttar, Harry Clarke or Dujon Sterling would return.

Tymon has been out with an ankle problem, as has Laurent, while a groin issue has kept Kilkeeny out of action as Souttar and Clarke recover from respective knee and leg injuries.

Alex Neil has a number of injury problems to contend with ahead of Stoke's trip to Hull. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images.

When asked if he expected to get any of those players back in time to face Hull, Neil responded: "Unfortunately probably not. Nothing has really changed on that front."

There was more positive news regarding Gayle who could be back after picking up a niggle in his ankle while Powell appears to have recovered from medial ligament damage, which he sustained in pre-season.