Stoke City missing seven players for trip to Hull City but Dwight Gayle and Nick Powell could feature
Stoke City will be without seven players for their trip to Hull City on Tuesday night but do expect Dwight Gayle and Nick Powell to be back in contention.
Sam Clucas, who picked up a hamstring injury in Stoke’s defeat at Reading, will remain out while manager Alex Neil admitted it was unlikely that Josh Tymon, Gavin Kilkenny, Josh Laurent, Harry Souttar, Harry Clarke or Dujon Sterling would return.
Tymon has been out with an ankle problem, as has Laurent, while a groin issue has kept Kilkeeny out of action as Souttar and Clarke recover from respective knee and leg injuries.
When asked if he expected to get any of those players back in time to face Hull, Neil responded: "Unfortunately probably not. Nothing has really changed on that front."
There was more positive news regarding Gayle who could be back after picking up a niggle in his ankle while Powell appears to have recovered from medial ligament damage, which he sustained in pre-season.
Neil added: "Dwight's trained this week and he should be ok. Nick Powell has had no adverse effects.”