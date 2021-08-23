Stoke City v Doncaster Rovers - Omar Bogle rejects offers to leave Keepmoat Stadium

The need for reinforcements is clear from the number of players set to miss tonight’s League Cup second round tie at Stoke City, but Rovers are limited to free loans. Despite not being in manager Richie Wellens’s plans, 29-year-old Bogle has rejected two moves to League Two. Bradford City manager Derek Adams denied rumours one offer came from Valley Parade.

“I think the couple of clubs that have asked about Omar don’t take his fancy,” said Wellens.

“These players have had maybe three months to find another club and it’s not happened.”

OMAR BOGLE: The striker has turned down two offers to leave Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Getty Images.

Wellens hopes to sign a “renowned League One striker” before the transfer window closes next Wednesday but cannot unless players leave.

Tom Anderson (ankle) and John Bostock (back) are injured, Tiago Cukur is a doubt with a slight calf tear, Ro-Shaun Williams has a swollen knee and Ethan Galbraith will be rested after three 90-minute senior appearances in a week, more than the rest of his career.

“Ethan covered the most ground in all three games,” said Wellens. “Kyle Knoyle has played every minute. Probably Charlie Seaman and Kyle Knoyle will play 45 minutes each.

“Do we risk Cameron John when he’s our only fit centre-half? We don’t risk Tommy Rowe.

Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens. Picture: PA Wire.

“He’ll be on the bench Ben Blythe will start. It’s good we as a club are willing to give our young players an opportunity.”

Last six games: Stoke City WWDWWW; Doncaster Rovers DLLDLL

Referee: M Edwards (Tyne and Wear)