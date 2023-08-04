Matt Taylor is being realistic when he says how high Rotherham United are targeting this season, even if it might not be what people want to hear.

After ending the Millers’ yo-yo existence by keeping them in the Championship for a second season last term, Taylor remains pragmatic when asked if merely repeating the feat is the target in the 2023/24 campaign.

"It’s no different, exactly the same and anything above that will be a bonus,” who still wants to add a new central defender, midfielder and forward before the transfer window closes.

"I expect us to be as strong as we ever have been at Championship level, to be competitive, and that will still be in a similar position in the league table. We’re under no illusions as to how difficult it will be and it’s a stronger league this season to what it was last season.

Season's aim: Matt Taylor manager of Rotherham United has laid out what he expects of his team entering the 2023/24 Championship campaign (Picture: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

"If you offered me that (21st) right now I’d certainly take it, because that’s our primary aim, but on top of that we want to build a reputation as a certain type of footballing team and that’s within our identity of Rotherham United and the community and the town.

"But also we want to add quality on top of that, and they style of play we want to play. So it’s going to be exciting but right now at the start of the season you have to be a realist first and foremost and then as it progresses see how it evolves and develop from there.

"But I’m really comfortable with what we are and the level of what we can achieve.”

Inflated external expectation brought about by Luton Town and Coventry City in reaching last year’s Championship play-off final, are not helpful either.

"We’re not anywhere close to those levels of Championship wages and Championship finances,” Taylor told The Yorkshire Post. “Luton and Coventry did fantastically well last season but they were well-supported.

"We just have to be the best version of ourselves, we can’t try and be what other clubs have achieved, certainly not with what we’ve got and where we are, but we can certainly be the best version of what we can be at Championship level. If that means a bit of security and stability at Championship level then so be it.”

Tom Eaves, Shane Ferguson, Jamie Lindsay are not yet ready to feature.