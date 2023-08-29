WHILE MATT Taylor naturally hopes that Rotherham United's second visit to this part of the Potteries in the space of 24 days is nothing like the first, he remains in pragmatic mode.

His Millers side were thumped 4-1 in their opening Championship game of the campaign at Stoke City, with disruptions – by way of a sending-off and on-pitch injury issues – setting the tone for a testing first month of 2023-24.

Rotherham find themselves without six players for Tuesday's return trip to the bet365 Stadium. It has ravaged an already thin-looking squad in certain areas, with the Millers chief – in an ideal world – keen to bring in three more players before Friday night's transfer deadline.

Taylor is also mindful of managing the work-load of some key players to protect them for this weekend's home league game with Norwich City, including centre-halves Cameron Humphreys and Tyler Blackett, who impressed against Leicester City last Saturday.

CONCERN: Rotherham United's Christ Tiehi (left) is doubtful for Tuesday's Carabao Cup test at Stoke City after suffering cramp against Leicester City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Nigel French/PA

There is also an issue regarding club record signing Christ Tiehi, (pictured), who came off with cramp late on against the Foxes.

Taylor said: "I have to find a sensible way of picking the right team for Tuesday, with no disrespect to the club, the competition or the opposition, because next Saturday is huge again.

"We have to keep playing like we did against Leicester and keep taking games on. I liked so much about our game. if we can add more bodies to what we've got, we're only going to get better.

"The (starting) team picks itself and substitutions do, kind of, as well. "Sometimes, you are loath to make them, in all honesty as you know it weakens the team. But at the moment, we have no options.

PRAGMATIC APPROACH: Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"My biggest concern right now is getting a fit midfield for Tuesday night."

As for the quandary regarding Humphreys and Blackett, the Millers manager continued: "That's a partnership that excelled against one of the best frontlines in the league.

"Leicester's attackers can move and shift and play. Cam is still a young kid, Tyler's still got game-time to get under his belt.

"Do I look after them on Tuesday and make sure they're fit for the weekend? Their availability is going to be key."

Taylor, meanwhile, is keeping his fingers crossed that Tiehi won't be the latest addition to an already crowded treatment room.

"He's cramped up twice now," he added. “He can't give any more. There's a reason in pre-season why you do 45 minutes, then 60, then 70. He's done 65 and 75 straight away in the most demanding of matches.

"We hope he's not strained anything. He's certainly sore in a few body parts.

"That was a big moment when he came off the pitch, you could all see why we have signed him and brought him to this club. He matches opposition attacks with his speed and holds the middle of the pitch.

"All of a sudden, we were a little bit weaker at our core and couldn't quite put pressure back on the ball.