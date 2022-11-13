After Jamie Lindsay found the net following a poor Town clearance, Luton should have levelled with 28 minutes gone, Carlton Morris off target when one-on-one.

The second period saw Cohen Bramall’s free-kick gathered at the second attempt by Luton goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, before Alfie Doughty’s curling attempt was saved by Viktor Johansson at the other end.

However, just as Rotherham looked set to hold on for the win, Luke Berry turned home turned home Jordan Clark’s effort.

Jamie Lindsay of Rotherham scored the opener at Luton (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

After conceding an equaliser at Coventry six games ago, and then two goals that turned the game at Burnley three games ago,

Millers boss Matt Taylor – whose side claimed a fine win at Sheffield United last midweek - said: “It probably tells you how far we’ve come that we’re disappointed with the draw.

“We’re getting closer to the side I want us to be, and getting stronger as you can see a few draining in games, but we’ve had a relentless run.

“There are some tired bodies and we need some more strength in depth.

“When you go to Luton away you need to start well.

“I thought we were really positive, put pressure on the ball, scored early, a good goal and then kept the opposition at arms length for the majority of the first half.

“Second half, we just didn’t withstand the pressure well enough by using the ball well enough as the game progressed.

“But it’s an unlucky goal to concede towards the end.