MARTIN DEVANEY says he will be happy to get back to the day job and his role of first-team coach after a bittersweet interim stint in charge of Barnsley.

Devaney has been in at the helm following the club’s shock decision to sack Neill Collins on April 22 and oversaw the two play-off semi-final appointments with Bolton Wanderers alongside the final game of the regular campaign against Northampton Town.

Tuesday’s 3-2 second leg victory at Bolton – which saw the Reds were edged out 5-4 on aggregate - represented Devaney’s first win in two separate temporary spells in charge and after the match, the 43-year-old confirmed that he was not in consideration for the permanent position.

After work permit issues scuppered their hopes of bringing in Dominik Thalhammer, the Reds are continuing to assess their options.

Barnsley interim manager Martin Devaney during the Sky Bet League One play-off, semi-final, first-leg match at Oakwell, Barnsley. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Former boss Michael Duff, out of work since leaving Swansea City in December, is the latest name to be linked with MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson, currently on League Two play-off business, also figuring prominently in the betting.

As for his own prospects of stepping up on a full-time basis, Devaney said: “I don’t believe so.

"I think we will leave that to someone else and I am sure the club will make a decision on that over the next few weeks. I don’t know much about that, so I can’t really comment.

"I love being a first-team coach. It’s been stressful, but I have enjoyed it. To the fans, I am sorry I couldn’t get us to Wembley. It’s been fantastic.

"With what I have had to deal with, there’s emotions and I care a lot about this football club, so it’s a little bit close to my heart and you take on a little bit extra.

"Let’s go away and reflect and I am sure there will be decisions made and people (players) moving on and the club can go from there."

Devante Cole, Herbie Kane, Jordan Williams and Nicky Cadden, out of contract this summer, could well have now played their final games for the club, with loanees Liam Roberts, John McAtee and Jamie McCart having all signed off.

Barnsley have an option to turn midfielder Conor Grant’s move into a permanent one after he joined on an initial loan in early February.

McCart’s parent club Rotherham United have said they will listen to offers for the defender, who has one year remaining on his Millers deal.

Goals from Sam Cosgrove (2) and Adam Phillips saw Barnsley end the season with a first win in nine matches on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough to book a second successive Wembley play-off final appearance.

Devaney added: "You can take a lot from the way we played. We played forward quickly and we pressed and counter-pressed and showed a lot of fight, were on the front foot and played a really defensive high line.

