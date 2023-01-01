Substitutions bring swift rewards as Bradford City win five-goal thriller against Salford

Bradford City made it two wins in four days as they edged out League Two play-off rivals Salford in a five-goal thriller to complete a double having beaten them away in October.

The Bantams who had lost their previous three League matches before beating Harrogate last week made the perfect start, going in front in the eighth minute against the run of play when Theo Vassell could only head the ball into his own net under pressure from Vadine Oliver as he tried to clear Brad Halliday's cross.

Salford hit back immediately and equalised five minutes later when Conor McAleny scored wth a volley at the near post after Bradford failed to clear Richard Nartey's cross.

Oliver, who has spent most of the season on the bench following a close season transfer from Gillingham restored the Bantams' lead in the 27th minute. Tyreik Wright's right wing cross was prodded goalward by Alex Giliead, keeper Tom King tried to scramble the ball away to safety but Oliver came rushing in at the far post to force it over the line,

ON target: Bradford City’s Vadaine Oliver netted in their 3-2 win over Salford City at Valley Parade. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Bradford, who led 2-1 at half time almost increased their lead when captain Richie Smallwood saw his shot hit the angle of the post and crossbar before McAleny equalised with his second goal of the game in the 61st minute. A free kick on the edge of the box was played short to him and he scored with a superb shot

Manager Mark Hughes made a triple substitution in the 67th minute and it paid immediate dividends as Bradford went in front for the third time with two of substitutes combing to score what proved to be the winner a minute. A long free kick from the centre circle was headed on by leading scorer Andy Cook to fellow substitute Abo Eisa to score his first goal for the club with a header from inside the six area.

Bradford survived some anxious moments in the closing stages before sealing a notable victory in a match that was a credit to League Two.

Bradford City: Lewis. Halliday. Platt. Crichlow, Foulds, Smallwood, Gilliead, Sutton (Eisa 67), Chapman (Walker 67), Oliver (Cook 67) Wright (Songo'o 85). Unused subs: Doyle (gk), Odusina, East.

Salford City: King, Touray, Watt, Watson, Bailey, Galbraith, Smith, McAleny, Bolton, Nartey. Vassell. Unused subs: Chapma (gk), Lowe, Eastham, Tolaj, Berkoe, Leak, Dackers.