A SENSIBLY-run, sustainable football club, Rotherham United are watching many others in the EFL - not exclusively in the Championship - waft their cheque books with a fair bit of abandon this summer.

On one level, Millers manager Matt Taylor is entitled to be envious. His summer recruitment has not been straightforward so far and key pieces of business are yet to be done, with squad looking very light by second-tier standards, as it stands.

While countless rivals have brought in a number of players, including a fair few 'name' ones, Millers supporters must be patient and wait for things to drop, like Taylor.

Among some fans, it has led to some criticism of chairman Tony Stewart. Taylor, for his part sees the bigger picture and envisages problems down the line for some clubs who are currently over-stretching themselves.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

In the here and now, the scenario might not help Rotherham, operating to the smallest budget in the Championship by some distance. But his chairman's approach in the right one in Taylor's eyes.

He candidly acknowledged: "It's not just Championship clubs that are our competition (for some players).

"They are in terms of stature and level. But there are some (clubs) in League One and I wouldn't hide away from League Two. There are also some National League clubs who are spending an awful lot of money..

"The numbers that are getting touted around at League Two level, let alone before we speak about the bigger clubs in League One... It's incredible.

"It's not sustainable, we know that. The irony is some clubs will struggle down the line. The one thing our fans have to remember is that staying stable in times like this sometimes has a real benefit and reward.

"No-one sees it as progression, but it is. Because I can guarantee some clubs will fall foul of overspending."

On his message to any supporters questioning the club's transfer policy, he continued: "All I can say is that we are doing the best we possibly can with what we are as a club.

"The investment has improved. Unfortunately, it is not us, it's the market and the opposition. The levels are too much and we are not even getting close to (some players) because of what we are.

"That's no-one's fault, there has been an improved investment not just in the playing squad, but the facilities and environment and with everything we are trying to achieve.

"We have gone above and beyond, including the chairman this time around. That has to be taken into account, but we cannot control what happens elsewhere.

"We are still blown out of the water by everyone else (in the Championship). We understand, accept that and cannot complain about it.

"We are putting every last cent into this group of players. And then, it will a case of seeing what we look like when we are at our strongest."

Taylor expects Ben Wiles (dead leg) to be available for Millers' home league opener with Blackburn Rovers tomorrow.