Sunday transfer gossip: Tigers make new offer | Leeds want Posh striker | Bantams target former Millers forward

HULL City are poised to make a fresh bid for left-sided Aberdeen central defender Scott McKenna.

They have have had one bid rebuffed for the 21-year-old but Tigers chief Nigel Adkins says: “We’ll have to wait and see. There’s a bid on the table and there’s several things we’re doing behind the scenes. It’s been highlighted that bids are on the table and we believe we’re looking in the right areas for players we need to strengthen. Time will tell if we can do that but the budgets have got to be right. The players have got to want to come as well.”

Middlesbrough's Adama Traore: West Ham-bound?

Adkins, whose side are just a point above the Championship drop zone, is also aiming to bring in a winger during the transfer window. He says there have been no bids made for any of his squad, including emerging striker Jarrod Bowen.

Hull and Leeds United are also said to be interested in Peterborough United hitman Jack Marriott, 23, who has scored 23 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions. United are said to have offered £3m for the League One striker.

The Elland Road club have also been linked with a loan move for Juventus 17-year-old striker Moise Kean, who is currently out on loan at Serie A rivals Verona.

Leeds are also said to be set to beat Everton and Brighton to the signature of Forest Green midfield player Jordan Stevens, 17.

Bradford's Tony McMahon: Remains a target of Scunthorpe.

Leeds also want former player Adam Clayton but face competition for the Middlesbrough play-maker from Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Cardiff City, who also want Boro’s Adam Forshaw, 26.

West Ham United are interested in signing Boro wingman Adama Traore, 21, and are said to have made contact with the Championship club over a possible deal.

Boro centre-back Nathan McGinley, 21, has gone on loan to Wycombe Wanderers.

Sheffield United are running the rule over a second Manchester United player in young utility player Charlie Scott after James Wilson’s loan deal last week.

Ricky Holmes is due to complete his move from Charlton Athletic to Bramall Lane by tomorrow, having watched the Steel City derby after undertaking a medical.

Bradford City are determined to hang on to full-back Tony McMahon despite another bid from Scunthorpe United to prise him away.

McMahon was a notable absentee from the Bantams’ squad as they fell to defeat at home to Northampton Town on Saturday.

The Bantams have signed young midfielder Callum Guy, 21, on loan from Derby County for the rest of the season.

Stuart McCall is also said to be interested in Plymouth Argyle’s former Rotherham United striker Ryan Taylor after frontman Charlie Wyke missed Saturday’s home defeat through injury.

Target man Taylor, who has six goals in 27 appearances for the Pilgrims and helped them to promotion from League Two last season, is out of contract in the summer.

Having strengthened his squad with the £750,000 capture of centre-forward Kieffer Moore from Ipswich Town, Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom says he would like to sign a second striker in the transfer window.

Galway United have signed 20-year-old Limerick-born goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan from Premier League Huddersfield Town, where he spent almost four years.

Rotherham United chief Paul Warne is in the market for a central midfield player to strengthen the Millers’ play-off push.