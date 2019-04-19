Sunderland 2 Doncaster Rovers 0 - Grant McCann looking to quickly move on

Have your say

DONCASTER’S winning streak is over after they were comprehensively beaten at high-flying Sunderland.

Grant McCann’s men had won their previous four games heading into the Easter programme, but despite this defeat, they remain handily placed in the League One play-off positions, four points clear of seventh-placed Peterborough.

Boss McCann said: “Our boys are disappointed after that. We don’t feel as though we showed enough of what we’re about.

“We can’t win them all, though. It’s time to move on now to Tuesday’s game against Accrington.”

The Mackems were too good for Rovers in the opening 45 minutes at a packed Stadium of Light, and deservedly led by their two goals at the break.

The hosts struck first after seven minutes.

Former Bantam Charlie Wyke nodded a cross perfectly into the path of Lewis Morgan, and he drilled clinically past Marko Marosi from 15 yards.

Wyke bagged the second just after the half-hour mark, tapping home from close range after Jimmy Dunne’s header wasn’t cleared by Marosi.

Rovers were up against it, but they almost halved the deficit just before the interval when Danny Andrew saw his free-kick strike a post.

McCann made a double change at the break, with Alfie May and Ali Crawford replacing James Coppinger and Ben Whiteman, and May came close to registering in the early stages.

Sunderland replied with Bryan Oviedo thumping a low drive against the base of a post.

Sunderland: McLaughlin, O’Nien, Ozturk, Dunne, Oviedo, Cattermole, Morgan, Power (Leadbitter, 89), Honeyman, McGeady (Gooch, 75), Wyke (Grigg, 77). Unused substitutes: Ruiter, Flanagan, Hume, Maguire.

Doncaster: Marosi, Blair, Downing, Butler, Andrew, Whiteman (Crawford, 46), Kane, Rowe, Coppinger (May, 46), Marquis, Wilks (Smith, 83). Unused substitutes: Jones, Anderson, Lewis, Sadlier.

Referee: A Woolmer (Northants)..