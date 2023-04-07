OZAN TUFAN scored a penalty with the last kick of the match to snatch a point for Hull in a wild 4-4 draw at Sunderland.

The hosts trailed 1-0, led 2-1, trailed 3-2 and then led 4-3 in a topsy-turvy contest as they looked set to give their Championship play-off hopes a major boost.

But the Tigers left Wearside with a point after Tufan swept home his second goal of the game from the spot in the eighth minute of added time.

Tufan’s opener was cancelled out by quickfire strikes from Joe Gelhardt and Amad Diallo before Allahyar Sayyadmanesh sent Hull in level at 2-2 at half-time.

TIMELY INTERVENTION: Hull City’s Ozan Tufan celebrates after scoring a last minute equaliser against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

Regan Slater put Hull in front, only for a Diallo penalty and a Jack Clarke finish to again change the complexion of the game before Tufan had the last word.

The result leaves Sunderland six points shy of the play-off places.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior admitted to having mixed emotions after the game, believing his team undid all their good work after a promising start.

“For 25 minutes that’s the best performance I’ve seen from my group, then we shoot ourselves in the foot,” said Rosenior.

FRUSTRATION: Hull City manager, Liam Rosenior, throws the ball back during his team's clash with hosts Sunderland at the Stadium of Light Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

“We should go 2-0 up, we have an unbelievable chance and within 30 seconds the ball is in our net. Then we give another cheap goal away. I have to give the players credit because they’re learning something new.

“I keep saying it’s a process. You saw for long spells what I want consistently. This game encapsulated our season, we shoot ourselves in the foot.”

Tony Mowbray admitted his Sunderland side were dealt a “harsh lesson”.

“We are learning at the coalface, we’re learning as we go along,” said Mowbray. “That’s a harsh lesson, it’s a harsh lesson for Pierre not to tackle. The last kick of the game, don’t make a tackle, stand up and let them beat you.”

Despite the setback, though, Mowbray was upbeat about his side’s display.

He said: “I think there was lots of good stuff. As coaches, there was also a lot wrong.

“We scored some good goals. We reacted really well after a really poor opening 20 minutes. I felt good about the team at the end.

“Conceding the last kick doesn’t leave you feeling good, but it leaves me full of confidence that they can react like they did after the first 20 or 30 minutes when they cut us open pretty easily.

“It’s the Championship. We go to Burnley, the best team in the league, and don’t give them a sniff of building out from the back. And then play against Hull who find the answers.

“I felt it was a slow start from a few of the players.