Leeds United loanee in line to star for Sunderland who are missing key man for trip to Rotherham United

In a huge game for Rotherham United who are just two points and one place above the relegation places, there is positive news with Sunderland striker Ross Stewart ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with an Achilles tendon injury.
That means Joe Gelhardt could assume the centre-forward role in Tony Mowbray's attack.
Gelhardt, a Leeds fans favourite, was shipped out to Sunderland on loan in January, but has yet to score in four appearances for the Black Cats, registering one assist.
Lynden Gooch is still out for Sunderland with a hip flexor injury, but Niall Huggins has trained for the past week and could be back in the squad for the first time since the FA Cup fourth-round tie at Craven Cottage against Fulham last month.