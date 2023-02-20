Leeds United loanee in line to star for Sunderland who are missing key man for trip to Rotherham United

Sunderland will be without their star striker for Tuesday’s Championship trip to Rotherham United but a Leeds United player could lead the line for them.

In a huge game for Rotherham United who are just two points and one place above the relegation places, there is positive news with Sunderland striker Ross Stewart ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with an Achilles tendon injury.

That means Joe Gelhardt could assume the centre-forward role in Tony Mowbray's attack.

Joe Gelhardt has yet to score for Sunderland since joining on loan from Leeds United (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Gelhardt, a Leeds fans favourite, was shipped out to Sunderland on loan in January, but has yet to score in four appearances for the Black Cats, registering one assist.