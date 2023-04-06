Liam Rosenior cannot wait for Hull City's game at Sunderland and hopes his team feels the same.

Football has frustrated the Tigers lately, with one win in nine not a fair reflection of performances.

But a televised Good Friday game in front of a huge Stadium of Light crowd is not only an exciting prospect in its own right, but also the sort of test Hull want to have more regularly.

"If we keep talking about where we want to get to in the long term that's the kind of challenge we need to enjoy," stressed Rosenior, who played Premier League football in black and amber.

INJURY: Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan

"I can't wait to go there and see us go and express themselves and I'm sure the players feel the same.

"The way they've trained is telling me they want to put right not winning the game last week.

"We're going away to a massive club with a massive following live on Sky on Good Friday. We're taking an unbelievable amount of fans. That's why we’re in football.

"Can we go there and dominate a good young team with a very good manager (Tony Mowbray) who does things in a way I really like? It's going to be a great game between two footballing teams."

Oscar Estupinan has not recovered from his ankle injury.

"I don't know how many teams out of the 92 don't have a fit striker in the squad but I'm delighted with 85 per cent of what we're doing, it's just the final bit," added the coach. "(Estupinan’s injury’s) just not settled down as quickly as we expected, it's frustrating.

"We're hopeful of Oscar being back on Monday, Aaron (Connolly) is back in training with the team on Sunday but that's one session in two months so he will be available for the next one (game) after that.

"DImi (Pelkas) will come back into the squad. He's trained really well and he needed those sessions after his bout of food poisoning."

Kick-off is at 5.30 pm.

