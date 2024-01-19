Sunderland v Hull City: Nine players out for Tigers - but why Liam Rosenior is not bemoaning his lot

A SELECTION drama is in danger of lurching into a crisis for Hull City.

Liam Rosenior’s side head north to a direct rival on Friday and are low not just in terms of Championship points of late, but also numbers and options.

For a variety of reasons, the Tigers will be without nine players for the trip to Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore are on Africa Cup of Nations duty, while Ruben Vinagre is set to be recalled by parent club Sporting Lisbon.

Hull City chief Liam Rosenior, pictured after his side's FA Cup exit at Birmingham City in midweek. Picture: PA Wire.

The treatment room is also getting seriously congested, with Aaron Connolly and James Furlong before the latest additions to the casualty count.

Key duo Liam Delap and Jaden Philogene also remain sidelined, alongside Cyrus Christie and Dogukan Sinik.

Rosenior saw a much-changed side bow out of the FA Cup on Tuesday at Birmingham City - with the Tigers chief electing to keep a number of fit first-teamers away from the fray to protect them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While still in the early days of a promising managerial career, the 39-year-old has been in the game long enough to recognise that those in the dug-out truly earn their money in times of strife.

He was well versed in that regard from his time at Derby and while the problems at Hull are ones that crop up at most clubs from time to time in terms of selection availability, it is testing all the same and doesn’t make it any easier.

Equally, he knows that if City - who won just once in their past seven games in all competitions - get through this tricky period - it could be the making of them.

Rosenior, whose side were edged out 1-0 by Sunderland on Boxing Day, said: "We are going through it; it's that period which every club goes through, whether it's unfortunate injuries, refereeing decisions or being on the wrong side of a result which you shouldn't be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we have 'gone' through it and now (Sunderland) is hopefully when we start getting those little strokes of luck back our way and we have to take control of the situation and make sure things start turning our way again."

The absence of Connolly, who will be out for a minimum of three weeks, is particularly untimely, with City shorn of attacking options as it stands.

Injuries to Connolly and Delap have heightened the need to bring in striking cover.

The latter, who has been a talismanic force for City this term and integral to their rise since arriving on a season-long loan, is likely to be out until well into the spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connolly injured his shoulder in last Friday's home reverse to another play-off rival in Norwich City.

Rosenior, who confirmed that Furlong (knee) is out for six weeks to two months out after suffering an injury on his debut at St Andrew's in midweek, commented: "Aaron will need more assessment in three weeks and he is looking at between three and six weeks and hopefully it's more on the three side.