Sunderland v Rotherham United: Paul Warne is ready for guessing game at Black Cats

As Warne spoke to the media yesterday afternoon, tonight’s hosts Sunderland were still managerless having lost Alex Neil to Stoke City. Middlesbrough legend Tony Mowbray’s expected appointment was still to be confirmed.

Neil’s departure was a big blow to a newly-promoted team who had made a good start to the season – much like Rotherham – but also makes second-guessing how a side the Millers faced as recently as late April harder.

“All we’ve done is prep the lads as to how Sunderland have been playing,” explained Warne, who is expecting to be without centre-back Cameron Humphreys until October. “We don’t know if Tony’s getting the job. If he does, will he change? He normally plays with a back four, or will he go with the team that has played previously and done really well?

INJURY BLOW: Rotherham United's Cameron Humphreys could be out until October. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

“We’re well aware of their players, they know ours, so I don’t think it has a massive effect on us.

“Football isn’t that complicated, really, is it? They’re only trying to get the ball from one end of the pitch to the other. The lads are well tooled up for if it’s a three or a four (-man defence), where we press, where we don’t, if the midfielders drop behind the backline do we follow them, do we not?

“We’ve got good coaches and they (the players) get good feedback and information. Whatever system they start with, we can shout on, ‘They’re playing a four!’

“We will set them up thinking Sunderland are playing a similar way. They might read this and throw a curveball but it’s highly unlikely.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne Picture: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

“Players just have to think for themselves at times and we’ve had success this season because the lads more often than not make good decisions. We have trust in our players to make good decisions.”

That is even easier because of the experience Warne has added this summer.

“I don’t like to diss other squads because when you’re on your third girlfriend you think your first wasn’t that great but she was probably the best,” said Warne. “I just think this squad is doing really well. We could have lost virtually all our games if truth be told or won nearly all of them.

“But I do think the blend is good – we’ve got a bit of experience and 15 months from the last time we played in it, Wilesey (Ben Wiles) has played a lot of Champ(ionship) games, Fergie (Shane Ferguson)’s had virtually his whole career in it, Dan (Barlaser)’s played loads of Champ games, Cheo (Ogbene) has, Viktor (Johansson)’s had a season in it.

Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

“They’ve had a lot more of a journey. When I had Semi (Ajayi), Will (Vaulks) and Jon Taylor, I don’t think any of them had kicked a ball in the Champ until they were in it. This group at least have got some wool on their back so we do feel a little bit more prepared as a group.”

They also have momentum, winning two and drawing their other three league games this season. “Sport and most of life is all psychological,” said Warne. “If the players are confident or not it’s their choice. We can encourage them as much as we want, give feedback and love, but it’s how they feel and by picking up points they’re going to feel more confident. They can have more belief to whip in a set piece with full power or attack a ball.

“The lads are performing really well but it’s the same the other way around, it can flip. Blackburn won their first three games and their fans must have been thinking, ‘Oh my God, this could be our year to get promoted’ then they lose their next three. They’re the same players just three weeks later – but I bet they’re not because you’re judged on points.

“Our lads are collecting good points with good pockets of performances.”

Tony Mowbray could become the new Sunderland manager. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Cohen Bramall is in contention after positive scans on the injury picked up in beating Birmingham City 2-0. Warne was still waiting to hear back on Humphreys’s hamstring, but pessimistic.

“I think he’s out until the international break, I don’t think we’ll see him in the next five games, but I haven’t got X-ray eyes, it could come back as a grade one or a grade three,” said Warne, who did not reveal his other concern.

Warne will be on alert for possible signings before tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline, but the only business he thinks likely is for a youngster to leave on loan, as Josh Kayode did this week.

Last six games: Rotherham United WWDDLW; Sunderland WLDLWL

Referee: T Robinson (West Sussex)