DATA BOFFINS are predicting a top-six finish for Bradford City in May, but it promises to be tight, according to the latest updated League Two table.

After a run of four successive losses in all competitions, Mark Hughes's side are back on track courtesy of successive home wins over Harrogate Town and Salford City.

Using their ratings for each team, experts at FiveThirtyEight simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

They have crunched the latest numbers after the Christmas and New Year programme and believe City will finish in fourth place - one above their current position - with 73 points, with Mansfield Town and Swindon Town missing out on the play-offs with 70 points.

Doncaster Rovers, who currently sit in eighth spot after morale-boosting victories against Rochdale and Carlisle United, are tipped to miss out on the end-of-season lottery and finish in 11th spot.

They are given a 19 per cent chance of reaching the play-offs and seven per cent chance of promotion.

Meanwhile, the Bantams are given a healthy 40 per cent chance of extending their season and 24 per chance of going up.

At the other end of the table, Harrogate Town, who secured a 3-3 draw at fellow strugglers Hartlepool United in a relegation six-pointer on New Year's Day, are being backed to win their survival fight.

Simon Weaver's side currently sit in 19th position and that is where the experts believe they will finish - sixth from bottom.

Harrogate have lost just one of their last five league outings and have won three of those matches.

They are given a 10 per cent chance of relegation.

The Sulphurites are in league action on Saturday when they entertain the side just below them, Colchester United, while Rovers face a toughie at leaders Leyton Orient, managed by ex-Doncaster boss Richie Wellens.

Predicted League Two table