Supercomputer predicts 2022 World Cup winner as England, France, Brazil and Argentina battle for glory in Qatar

A supercomputer has predicted the winner of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as England prepare for a mouth-watering quarter final against France this weekend.

Gareth Southgate’s side moved into the knockout phases as group winners after beating Wales and Iran while drawing with the USA. In their last 16 contest with Senegal on Sunday they claimed a 3-0 win to set up a meeting with France in the last eight.

The reigning world champions defeated Poland 3-1 in their first knockout match with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice as the PSG forward heads into the contest with England in frightening form.

Data experts and number boffins at FairBettingSites.co.uk crunched the stats following the conclusion of the group stage and heartbreak is being predicted for Southgate’s side this weekend. England were tipped to get past Senegal but France are being predicted to go all the way to the final and face Brazil.

An England supporter holds a replica of he World Cup trophy ahead of the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 4, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil are predicted to win the whole tournament and their first World Cup trophy since 2002, with the South American nation tipped to beat South Korea in their last-16 match before finding a way past Croatia in the last eight.

A semi-final with fierce rivals Argentina comes next while France are forecast to have a last-four tie against Spain. However, the French are expected to fall just short in defending their crown as Brazil look to win their sixth World Cup.

Jude Bellingham has been one of England’s stand-out players in Qatar and showed his undoubted quality against Senegal as he set up Jordan Henderson’s opener before some remarkable dribbling from deep freed Phil Foden to feed Harry Kane for the Three Lions’ second. The Borussia Dortmund star, who only turned 19 in the summer, says England fear nobody.

“I think we’re getting to that point now, confidence-wise, we think that we can try and take on anyone,” said the former Birmingham City player.

“That’s important when we’re playing because we play with a fearlessness especially as young boys, we don’t really care about who we’re playing against.”

He added: “Everyone’s played a massive role, everyone’s showed so much quality, spirit, character in all of the four games and it’s important that we carry on now to the end of the tournament.

“We have many really good attacking quality players who will probably take all the limelight as they should. But for me, it’s just about playing my role in the team and trying to win the game.