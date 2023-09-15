All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis

Supercomputer predicts Championship results including Hull City v Coventry City and Millwall v Leeds United

Championship football is back this weekend.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:23 BST

Clubs in the second tier were not in action last week, as players jetted off to represent their countries during the first international break of the campaign.

However, there is a round of fixtures scheduled for this weekend that looks set to be a thrilling one.

The BetVictor supercomputer has predicted the outcome of every match scheduled to take place.

It adopts the Monte Carlo method, using a Python-based match simulator to determine possible outcomes.

Here are the outcomes the supercomputer has predicted.

Here are this weekend's Championship fixture outcomes as predicted by a supercomputer.

1. Supercomputer predicts Championship results

Here are this weekend's Championship fixture outcomes as predicted by a supercomputer. Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Probabilities: Home win - 23.7 per cent, draw - 26.2 per cent, away win - 50.1 per cent

2. Hull City v Coventry City - Coventry City win

Probabilities: Home win - 23.7 per cent, draw - 26.2 per cent, away win - 50.1 per cent Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Probabilities: Home win - 23 per cent, draw - 17.1 per cent, away win - 59.9 per cent

3. Southampton v Leicester City - Leicester City win

Probabilities: Home win - 23 per cent, draw - 17.1 per cent, away win - 59.9 per cent Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Probabilities: Home win - 46.1 per cent, draw - 31.5 per cent, away win - 22.4 per cent

4. Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United - Huddersfield Town win

Probabilities: Home win - 46.1 per cent, draw - 31.5 per cent, away win - 22.4 per cent Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MillwallCoventry CityBetVictor