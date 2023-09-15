Championship football is back this weekend.

Clubs in the second tier were not in action last week, as players jetted off to represent their countries during the first international break of the campaign.

However, there is a round of fixtures scheduled for this weekend that looks set to be a thrilling one.

The BetVictor supercomputer has predicted the outcome of every match scheduled to take place.

It adopts the Monte Carlo method, using a Python-based match simulator to determine possible outcomes.

Here are the outcomes the supercomputer has predicted.

Supercomputer predicts Championship results Here are this weekend's Championship fixture outcomes as predicted by a supercomputer.

Hull City v Coventry City - Coventry City win Probabilities: Home win - 23.7 per cent, draw - 26.2 per cent, away win - 50.1 per cent

Southampton v Leicester City - Leicester City win Probabilities: Home win - 23 per cent, draw - 17.1 per cent, away win - 59.9 per cent