Supercomputer predicts Championship results including Ipswich Town v Leeds United and Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday

Fans across the country are preparing for another weekend of Championship action.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 13:10 BST

This weekend’s feast of second tier matches begins at the MKM Stadium, where Hull City will have a Friday night face-off with Bristol City.

Sheffield Wednesday face a tricky trip to Cardiff City while Huddersfield Town are preparing for the return of former Terriers boss David Wagner with Norwich City.

Leeds United will travel to Ipswich Town, Rotherham United will square off against Leicester City and Middlesbrough will take on West Bromwich Albion.

BetVictor’s supercomputer has predicted the outcome of every match scheduled to take place this weekend.

The supercomputer adopts the Monte Carlo method, using a Python-based match simulator to determine possible outcomes.

Here are all the predicted outcomes.

Here are this weekend's Championship results as predicted by a supercomputer.

1. Supercomputer predicts Championship results

Probabilities: Home win - 30.8 per cent, draw - 28.4 per cent, away win - 40.8 per cent

2. Hull City v Bristol City - Bristol City win

Probabilities: Home win - 23.2 per cent, draw - 24.4 per cent, away win - 52.4 per cent

3. Preston North End v Swansea City - Swansea City win

Probabilities: Home win - 30.2 per cent, draw - 26.9 per cent, away win - 42.9 per cent

4. Ipswich Town v Leeds United - Leeds United win

