Supercomputer predicts Championship results including Ipswich Town v Leeds United and Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday
This weekend’s feast of second tier matches begins at the MKM Stadium, where Hull City will have a Friday night face-off with Bristol City.
Sheffield Wednesday face a tricky trip to Cardiff City while Huddersfield Town are preparing for the return of former Terriers boss David Wagner with Norwich City.
Leeds United will travel to Ipswich Town, Rotherham United will square off against Leicester City and Middlesbrough will take on West Bromwich Albion.
BetVictor’s supercomputer has predicted the outcome of every match scheduled to take place this weekend.
The supercomputer adopts the Monte Carlo method, using a Python-based match simulator to determine possible outcomes.
Here are all the predicted outcomes.