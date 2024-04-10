Leeds failed to win for a second consecutive game, drawing 0-0 with Sunderland at Elland Road. Daniel Farke’s side should have had a penalty late in the second half, making the result even more difficult to stomach.

Leicester, meanwhile, were beaten on the road by relegation-threatened Millwall. The automatic promotion slots are still occupied by the Whites and the Foxes but Ipswich Town could change that with a win over Watford tonight (April 10).

Down at the bottom, Sheffield Wednesday picked up a point at home against Norwich City, salvaging a 2-2 draw with a Michael Smith equaliser in the 85th minute.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, suffered a damaging 4-1 defeat to Preston North End to dent their hopes of beating the drop. Elsewhere, the spoils were shared between Plymouth Argyle and QPR, and Southampton saw off Coventry City.

Following the latest round of results, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.