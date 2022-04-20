Will Keane’s double salvaged leaders Wigan Athletic a crucial point in a 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town. The point nudged Latics closer to automatic promotion, extending their lead at the top to five points as automatic promotion rivals Rotherham and MK Dons both lost.

Keane gave Wigan an interval lead at Portman Road, heading home in first-half stoppage time before Ipswich hit back in the second period. The home side equalised through Conor Chaplin just after the hour and took the lead through Sam Morsy’s close-range finish 12 minutes later.

But Keane equalised in the closing stages and Wigan are now five points ahead of third-placed MK Dons, who have two games remaining.

Rotherham slipped to a fourth defeat in five league games as they lost 2-0 at Burton. The Millers fell behind to Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s third-minute opener and John Brayford’s header in the 69th minute sealed the Brewers’ first win in six.

MK Dons fell to back-to-back defeats as Billy Bodin fired a late winner for Oxford at the Kassam Stadium. The Dons, who lost 3-2 at home to promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, have taken one point from their last three games.

Wednesday extended their unbeaten league run to eight matches thanks to Lee Gregory’s second-half penalty at home to Crewe. Gregory scored his 12th league goal of the season from the spot after Scott Kashket had fouled Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to lift the Owls to within four points of Rotherham with a game in hand.

Following another dramatic night of results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final League One table will look...

1. Crewe Alexandra (24th) Final points: 30. Photo: PA Wire Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers (23rd) Final points: 36. Photo: PA Wire Photo Sales

3. AFC Wimbledon (22nd) Final points: 38. Photo: PA Wire Photo Sales

4. Gillingham (21st) Final points: 42. Photo: PA Wire Photo Sales