Supercomputer predicts final Championship table with major Leeds United and Ipswich Town shocks and Huddersfield Town twist

Major twists involving Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and more have been forecasted by a supercomputer.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Apr 2024, 14:06 BST

Excitement rates are sky high for followers of the Championship, a division that rarely fails to entertain. Tense battles are unfolding at the top and the bottom, with plenty to be decided in the coming weeks.

At the top, Ipswich continue to impress under the tutelage of Kieran McKenna and currently sit top of the table. Leeds sit second but have Leicester City hot on their heels, while Southampton remain in contention for automatic promotion.

West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City complete the top six but an array of clubs are still targeting play-off finishes, with Hull City and Middlesbrough among them.

At the bottom, Rotherham United appear doomed but there is more hope of survival for Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town. A clutch of other clubs are also in danger, with the likes of Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle battling to avoid the drop.

OLBG have deployed their supercomputer and this is how it expects the final Championship table to look.

Here is how the final Championship table is expected to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final Championship table

Here is how the final Championship table is expected to look. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Predicted points: 27

2. 24. Rotherham United

Predicted points: 27 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Predicted points: 40

3. 23. Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points: 40 Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Predicted points: 46

4. 22. Birmingham City

Predicted points: 46 Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

