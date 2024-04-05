Excitement rates are sky high for followers of the Championship, a division that rarely fails to entertain. Tense battles are unfolding at the top and the bottom, with plenty to be decided in the coming weeks.

At the top, Ipswich continue to impress under the tutelage of Kieran McKenna and currently sit top of the table. Leeds sit second but have Leicester City hot on their heels, while Southampton remain in contention for automatic promotion.

West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City complete the top six but an array of clubs are still targeting play-off finishes, with Hull City and Middlesbrough among them.

At the bottom, Rotherham United appear doomed but there is more hope of survival for Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town. A clutch of other clubs are also in danger, with the likes of Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle battling to avoid the drop.

OLBG have deployed their supercomputer and this is how it expects the final Championship table to look.