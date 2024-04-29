Leicester City’s promotion to the Premier League has been sealed but there is still an automatic promotion slot up for grabs, while the play-off line-up has not yet been confirmed.

Ipswich Town and Leeds United are battling it out for second place, although the Whites have struggled in recent weeks. They delivered their worst performance of the season at the weekend in a dismal 4-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

The defeat handed a golden opportunity to the Tractor Boys but they were held to a 3-3 draw by Hull City. It was a result that meant Hull have a chance of sneaking into the top six on the final day of the season.

Down at the bottom, a draw against Birmingham City effectively ended Huddersfield Town’s stay in the Championship. Rotherham United, meanwhile, have long since been doomed at the bottom of the table.

Sheffield Wednesday boosted their survival hopes with a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, meaning they need just one point on the final day to beat the drop.

With the end of the season just round the corner, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.