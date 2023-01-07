Supercomputer predicts final League Two points tally for Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town, Carlisle United and Stockport - and who will be promoted
Data experts have crunched the numbers and predicted how the League Two table will look after 46 games.
Bradford City sit fifth in the table, seven points behind Northampton Town in third but Mark Hughes’ side have played a game fewer than all of the sides above them. Doncaster Rovers have started to find some form under Danny Schofield having won three of their last four league games.
They sit eighth in the table, just two points behind Bradford in fifth. In a congested table, just four points separate Carlisle United in fourth and Sutton United in 12th.
Ahead of a reduced schedule in League Two this weekend, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have forecast how the final table will look and who will be promoted and relegated.
FiveThirtyEight produce an attacking and defensive rating for each team based on recent results before simulating seasons thousands of times to come up with the most accurate prediction for how the season will end.
Take a look...