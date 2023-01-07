Data experts have crunched the numbers and predicted how the League Two table will look after 46 games.

Bradford City sit fifth in the table, seven points behind Northampton Town in third but Mark Hughes’ side have played a game fewer than all of the sides above them. Doncaster Rovers have started to find some form under Danny Schofield having won three of their last four league games.

They sit eighth in the table, just two points behind Bradford in fifth. In a congested table, just four points separate Carlisle United in fourth and Sutton United in 12th.

Ahead of a reduced schedule in League Two this weekend, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have forecast how the final table will look and who will be promoted and relegated.

FiveThirtyEight produce an attacking and defensive rating for each team based on recent results before simulating seasons thousands of times to come up with the most accurate prediction for how the season will end.

Take a look...

1. 24th: Gillingham Predicted points - 38 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Hartlepool United Predicted points - 40 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Rochdale Predicted points - 41 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. 21st: Crawley Town Predicted points - 47 Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales