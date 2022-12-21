Sheffield United will sit in the second automatic promotion place on Christmas Day, three points behind league leaders Burnley.

The Blades have a five-point cushion to Blackburn Rovers in third, with the season at the halfway point. Captain Billy Sharp says his side are eyeing the Championship title after securing back-to-back wins following the return of the second-tier action after a four-week break for the World Cup in Qatar.

"We are trying to close the gap on Burnley," he insisted after Sheffield United won 2-1 at Wigan Athletic on Monday night.

"They played before us, credit to them they got the three points, so tonight was important to chase them. That's what we want, promotion is the main aim but we want to win the league."

Middlesbrough have surged up the Championship table since Michael Carrick’s appointment but saw their momentum halted by a defeat at Burnley last weekend.

Ahead of the second half of the Championship season, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come May.

Starting with the sides being tipped to finish in the bottom half of the table, here’s how the data experts see the remainder of the Championship campaign panning out. Take a look...

1. 24th: Huddersfield Town Predicted points - 45 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Rotherham United Predicted points - 49 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Blackpool Predicted points - 50 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. 21st: Wigan Athletic Predicted points - 51 Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales