Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was pleased to come through a tough Championship game against Stoke with a 3-1 victory and expects more tests as the season goes on.

Jayden Bogle scored twice after Iliman Ndiaye opened the scoring. Nick Powell’s goal at the end of the first half reduced the arrears before Bogle’s second in the final minute secured the points.

Heckingbottom said: “We prepared for how tough the game was going to be and I’m expecting 19 more tough ones just like that.”

He added: “I just think there are going to be so many ups and downs between now and the end of the season. The more wins we get now the better we’ll be.”

The result gives the Blades an 11-point gap to third-placed Watford. Elsewhere, Middlesbrough continued their fine run of form with a 1-0 win over Millwall. Michael Carrick praised match-winner Marcus Forss for adapting to an unfamiliar role to help Boro continue their charge up the Championship.

Forss grabbed his fifth goal for Boro since moving from Brentford in the summer to seal a 1-0 win over rivals for a playoff place Millwall at the Riverside Stadium. Carrick said: “Marcus has been great. The way he has gone about it, with his attitude, and tried something a little bit different has been great.

“It is not brand new to him but it is different. Just because he is playing wide doesn’t mean he can’t get in the box and score goals and he has shown that today.”

Following the latest round of games in the Championship, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the table will look come May and who will be promoted and relegated...

