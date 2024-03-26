Supercomputer predicts how Championship promotion race will unfold for Leeds United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Southampton and Hull City

It looks like it might go down to the wire in the Championship promotion race, with Leeds and Hull City among those looking to reach the Premier League.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Mar 2024, 16:49 GMT

The second tier of English football rarely fails to excite but even by the league’s high standards of entertainment, this season has been spectacular. Leicester City have allowed their comfortable lead at the top to slip away, allowing Leeds and Ipswich Town to heap pressure upon them.

Southampton are also still in contention, while West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City are nervously holding on to play-off places. The play-off chasing pack is filled with ambitious clubs, including Hull, Coventry City and Preston North End.

There is also still time for late surprises, with play-off finishes not impossible for the likes of Middlesbrough and Cardiff City. As the international break offers time for forecasts to be made, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.

Here is how the Championship table is expected to look at the end of the season.

1. Supercomputer predicts Championship table

Here is how the Championship table is expected to look at the end of the season. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Predicted points: 30

2. 24. Rotherham United

Predicted points: 30 Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Predicted points: 44

3. 23. Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points: 44 Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Predicted points: 45

4. 22. Huddersfield Town

Predicted points: 45 Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

