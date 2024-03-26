The second tier of English football rarely fails to excite but even by the league’s high standards of entertainment, this season has been spectacular. Leicester City have allowed their comfortable lead at the top to slip away, allowing Leeds and Ipswich Town to heap pressure upon them.

Southampton are also still in contention, while West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City are nervously holding on to play-off places. The play-off chasing pack is filled with ambitious clubs, including Hull, Coventry City and Preston North End.

There is also still time for late surprises, with play-off finishes not impossible for the likes of Middlesbrough and Cardiff City. As the international break offers time for forecasts to be made, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.