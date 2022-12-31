Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley will spend the start of 2023 in third and fourth in the League One table respectively after ending the year with victories.

The Owls beat Port Vale 2-0 on Thursday evening while the Tykes beat Fleetwood Town 2-1 at Oakwell. On Friday, Derby County moved into the play-off places as Lewis Dobbin’s header secured a 1-0 home win over Cambridge.

Dobbin made the decisive breakthrough in the 57th minute when he converted from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s cross. Paul Warne’s men move up two places to fifth after a result that extends their unbeaten run in the league to 10 games.

It saw Peterborough drop out of the top six, while Bolton are sixth following a 1-1 draw at Lincoln. The hosts led through Ben House’s 10th-minute effort before Eoin Toal headed an equaliser 13 minutes into the second half. Lincoln had Joe Walsh sent off for a second bookable offence three minutes later.

Ahead of the new year, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final League One table will look come May. Take a look…

1. 24th: Forest Green Rovers Predicted points - 39 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Morecambe Predicted points - 41 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Accrington Stanley Predicted points - 46 Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

4. 21st: Burton Albion Predicted points - 47 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales