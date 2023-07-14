All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Supercomputer predicts how League One title race will unfold for Barnsley FC, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Portsmouth ahead of opening day

The 2023/24 season is fast approaching and predictions are being made for how clubs in League One will fare.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:48 BST

The third tier is usually a competitive division and it looks set to be tensely fought once again, with several clubs plotting promotion tilts.

A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted what the League One table will look like at the end of the season by formulating a range of outright odds markets. Here is how it thinks the table will look.

Here is what the supercomputer has predicted the final League One table will look like. Data is correct as of June 22, 2023.

1. Predicted finishes

Here is what the supercomputer has predicted the final League One table will look like. Data is correct as of June 22, 2023. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 15/8

2. 24. Carlisle United

Relegation odds: 15/8 Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Image

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 2/1

3. 23. Stevenage

Relegation odds: 2/1 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 11/5

4. 22. Cheltenham Town

Relegation odds: 11/5 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Image

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Derby CountyLeague OneBolton WanderersReadingPortsmouth