Supercomputer predicts how League One title race will unfold for Barnsley FC, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Portsmouth ahead of opening day
The 2023/24 season is fast approaching and predictions are being made for how clubs in League One will fare.
The third tier is usually a competitive division and it looks set to be tensely fought once again, with several clubs plotting promotion tilts.
A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted what the League One table will look like at the end of the season by formulating a range of outright odds markets. Here is how it thinks the table will look.
