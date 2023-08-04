All Sections
Supercomputer predicts how League One title race will unfold for Barnsley FC, Derby County, Reading, Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers ahead of opening day

League One action returns this weekend.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST

The third tier was enthralling to watch last season, with Sheffield Wednesday’s historic comeback against Peterborough United among the many memorable moments. However, new campaigns come around very quickly.

After a summer of intense pre-season preparations, every League One club will be in action tomorrow (August 5). Barnsley are now the only Yorkshire club left in the division and will begin their campaign at Oakwell, where they will host Port Vale.

A BonusCodeBets supercomputer has crunched the numbers and here is what it has predicted the League One table will look like at the end of the season.

Here is what a supercomputer expects the League One table to look like.

1. Supercomputer predicts League One table

Here is what a supercomputer expects the League One table to look like. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 15/8

2. 24. Carlisle United

Relegation odds: 15/8 Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 2/1

3. 23. Stevenage

Relegation odds: 2/1 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 11/5

4. 22. Cheltenham Town

Relegation odds: 11/5 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

