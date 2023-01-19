DATA EXPERTS are predicting play-off disappointment for Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers, according to the latest updated League Two table.

Using their ratings for each team, experts at FiveThirtyEight simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

As it stands, Mark Hughes's City occupy the final play-off position in seventh, but just five points separate nine clubs between the Bantams and 15th-placed Tranmere.

Rovers, who welcome Tranmere on Saturday, are currently in 12th.

City, who have won just twice in their last seven league matches, face a key run of games, starting with the arrival of Carlisle on Saturday.

The boffins have crunched the latest numbers and are tipping City to finish in eighth spot with 70 points, with Rovers to remain in mid-table with 66 points.City are given a 31 per cent chance of making the play-offs and 15 per cent chance of promotion. Experts give Rovers a 13 per cent chance of reaching the play-offs and six per cent chance of promotion.

Better news at the bottom sees the number-crunchers predict that Harrogate Town to stave off relegation.

Harrogate are currently fifth from bottom and are predicted to end the season in their current position of 20th, with a 14 per cent chance of relegation.

Predicted table: