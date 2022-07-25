Supercomputer predicts how League Two promotion race will unfold for Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town, Salford City, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers ahead of opening day

Yorkshire has three sides in the fourth tier, with Doncaster Rovers joining Bradford City and Harrogate Town in the division following their relegation from League One.

Doncaster and the Bantams are expected to be challenging at the top end of the table this term.

Both clubs have been busy in the transfer market as they rebuild their squads to mount a successful promotion challenge.

The Bantams are entering their first full season under Mark Hughes while Gary McSheffrey will take charge of his first full campaign at the Keepmoat Stadium. The two sides will do battle on the opening day.

Harrogate Town are not expected to be in the promotion fight after finishing 17th and 19th in their first two seasons as a football league club.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to give every team's probability of winning the league, being promoted and being relegated.

With an explanation of how the model works HERE, here's where data experts are tipping every team to finish in League Two next season...

24th: Carlisle United End of season probabilities - Relegation: 24%. Promotion: 3%. League Two title: <1%.

23rd: Hartlepool United End of season probabilities - Relegation: 23%. Promotion: 3%. League Two title: <1%.

22nd: Walsall End of season probabilities - Relegation: 18%. Promotion: 4%. League Two title: <1%.

21st: Harrogate Town End of season probabilities - Relegation: 18%. Promotion: 4%. League Two title: <1%.