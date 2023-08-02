Supercomputer predicts how League Two title race will unfold for Bradford City, Wrexham, Notts County, Gillingham and Stockport County ahead of new season
Fourth tier action resumes on Saturday (August 5), with the opening weekend fixture list featuring a Yorkshire derby clash between Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.
Elsewhere, Bradford City will begin their campaign with a trip to Crawley Town and high-profile newcomers Wrexham will host Milton Keynes Dons. With opening weekend fixtures fast approaching, predictions are being made across the country by fans.
The end of the season may seem far away but a BonusCodeBets supercomputer has crunched the numbers and developed a predicted table. Here is what it came up with.