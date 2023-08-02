All Sections
Supercomputer predicts how League Two title race will unfold for Bradford City, Wrexham, Notts County, Gillingham and Stockport County ahead of new season

Another League Two campaign is just around the corner.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Aug 2023
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:06 BST

Fourth tier action resumes on Saturday (August 5), with the opening weekend fixture list featuring a Yorkshire derby clash between Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

Elsewhere, Bradford City will begin their campaign with a trip to Crawley Town and high-profile newcomers Wrexham will host Milton Keynes Dons. With opening weekend fixtures fast approaching, predictions are being made across the country by fans.

The end of the season may seem far away but a BonusCodeBets supercomputer has crunched the numbers and developed a predicted table. Here is what it came up with.

Here is how a supercomputer expects the League Two table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts League Two table

Here is how a supercomputer expects the League Two table to look. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 3/1

2. 24. Harrogate Town

Relegation odds: 3/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 10/3

3. 23. Morecambe

Relegation odds: 10/3 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 7/2

4. 22. Crawley Town

Relegation odds: 7/2 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

