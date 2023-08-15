The Premier League is back and the 2023/24 campaign looks set to be an intriguing one.

Sheffield United, Luton Town and Burnley are new additions to the top flight but all were issued stark reminders of how tough the league is on the opening weekend.

The Blades were beaten at home by Crystal Palace, Luton were defeated comfortably by Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley were swept aside by Manchester City.

Clubs including Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been tipped for relegation by many but it is difficult to make such predictions at this stage of the season.

However, the data experts at Opta have simulated the season 10,000 times with their supercomputer to form a full predicted table.

Here is what it looks like.

1 . Premier League table predicted Here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the Premier League table will look.

2 . 1. Manchester City Percentage probability: 90.2

3 . 2. Arsenal Percentage probability: 33.6