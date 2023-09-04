All Sections
Supercomputer predicts how Premier League title race will unfold for Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United after early results

The Premier League season is in its early stages but is already throwing up plenty of excitement.
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:43 BST

Manchester City sit top with a 100 per cent record, but there are four clubs close behind with 10-point tallies.

Among them are West Ham United, who have made a surprisingly impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

But how will the Premier League table look come the end of the season?

The BetVictor supercomputer has made a prediction, simulating the season using the Monte Carlo method.

Here is how it expects the table to look.

Here is how a supercomputer expects the Premier League table to look.

1. Premier League table predicted

Here is how a supercomputer expects the Premier League table to look. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Average points: 28

2. 20. Luton Town

Average points: 28 Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Average points: 32

3. 19. Sheffield United

Average points: 32 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Average points: 34

4. 18. AFC Bournemouth

Average points: 34 Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

