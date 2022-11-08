Arsenal top the league with one game remaining until the World Cup break while Newcastle United sit in third, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Chelsea and Liverpool sit further down the table after inconsistent starts to the Premier League campaign while reigning champions Man City are two points behind Arsenal in second.

The Magpies are this season’s surprise package after they continued their fine start to the season with a 4-1 win over Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s important, I think in our position now, that we do think back, because last year we were in a really difficult position. And it’s very quickly, I think, forgotten,” said manager Eddie Howe after the win.

“So I encourage the players to really enjoy this moment that we’re in now, really try and soak in what they’re achieving. Because it was a very difficult game today, a really tough place to come.”

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the the final Premier League table will look following the latest round of games. Take a look...

1. 20th: Nottingham Forest Predicted points after 38 games - 30 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. 19th: AFC Bournemouth Predicted points after 38 games - 33 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. 18th: Wolves Predicted points after 38 games - 35 Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4. 17th: Southampton Predicted points after 38 games - 38 Photo: David Cannon Photo Sales