Sheffield Wednesday leapfrogged Plymouth to move to the top of League One with a narrow 1-0 win at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

Callum Paterson struck the only goal of the game after just seven minutes, turning home Will Vaulks’ cross at the near post, as the Owls extended their unbeaten run to 16 games and knocked the visitors off the summit for just the second time since September. That result put Sheffield Wednesday six points clear in the race for promotion after third-placed Ipswich drew 1-1 at struggling Cambridge.

Harvey Knibbs scored for the hosts in the first half before striker Freddie Ladapo levelled, that after Cambridge striker Joe Ironside had had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Christian Walton. The draw leaves Ipswich with just one win in six games and puts Cambridge two points from safety in 22nd.

A David McGoldrick hat-trick in the space of five minutes either side of half-time earned Derby a sixth league win in a row to strengthen their grip on the top six. They were 5-0 winners against Morecambe, whose relegation fears resurfaced having won four of their previous five matches.

Duncan Ferguson is still awaiting his first win as Forest Green manager after rock-bottom Rovers lost 2-0 at home to play-off chasing Peterborough. Jonson Clarke-Harris and Hector Kyprianou were on the scoresheet to leave the home side with a five-point gap to safety.

It means Posh moved to within three points of the top six after Barnsley’s 1-1 draw at Portsmouth. Colby Bishop scored just after half-time before defender Bobby Thomas rescued a late point for the sixth-placed Tykes.

Bolton left it late to beat Cheltenham and keep the play-off chasing pack at arm’s length. A goal in the 80th minute from midfielder Kyle Dempsey ensured the gap to seventh-placed Posh remained seven points. Defeat for Cheltenham leaves them 18th with a two-point gap on the relegation places.

There was a 1-0 win for Shrewsbury at Oxford and 2-0 success for MK Dons at Bristol Rovers, while Charlton moved to within a point of their hosts Exeter with a 2-1 victory at St James’s Park. Wycombe boosted their play-off ambitions with an emphatic 3-0 win at Port Vale.

Following the latest round of results data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come the end of the season. Take a look...

