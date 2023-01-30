Sheffield Wednesday’s League One promotion bid was put on pause last weekend as they welcomed Fleetwood Town to Hillsborough in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Owls drew 1-1 to earn a replay against their divisional rivals while Barnsley were not in competitive action due to their scheduled league opponents – Sheffield Wednesday – playing in the FA Cup.

In the games that went ahead in League One, Duncan Ferguson was given a harsh lesson in his first game in charge of Forest Green as Shrewsbury Town struck twice deep in stoppage time to pull off a stunning 2-1 win at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Bolton Wanderers took advantage of their promotion rivals’ FA Cup commitments to shore up their play-off prospects with a 2-1 win away at Charlton Athletic.

Ian Evatt’s side were the only top-six side in action and opened up a nine-point gap to the chasing pack, thanks to goals from Aaron Morley and Dion Charles at the Valley either side of Albie Morgan’s goal for Charlton, who stay 15th.

Morecambe climbed out of the relegation zone with an emphatic 5-1 win against Bristol Rovers, with Daniel Crowley, Donald Love, Adam Mayor and Cole Stockton scoring for the Shrimpers, adding to an own goal from Rovers’ James Connolly, to hand the resurgent hosts their fourth win in five games. Burton stayed in the relegation zone despite beating Oxford 2-0 at home.

Peterborough gave their play-off hopes a boost with two goals in the first half from Jonson Clarke-Harris helping them to a 2-1 win at home to Portsmouth. Pompey hit back with a late own goal from Nathan Thompson but could not salvage a draw.

Exeter won 2-0 away at MK Dons to climb to 10th, Cheltenham played out a goalless draw at home to Port Vale, while Cambridge slipped to second bottom after a goalless draw with Lincoln. Following the latest round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come the end of the season...

24th: Forest Green Rovers Predicted points - 35

23rd: Cambridge United Predicted points - 42

22nd: Burton Albion Predicted points - 43

21st: Accrington Stanley Predicted points - 46