Supercomputer predicts Premier League fixtures including Sheffield United v Manchester City - gallery
Sheffield United, Yorkshire’s only top flight representatives, will be welcoming reigning champions Manchester City to Bramall Lane.
Elsewhere, Sheffield United’s fellow Premier League newcomers Luton Town will be visiting Chelsea and Newcastle United will be locking horns with Liverpool.
There is plenty for Premier League fans to enjoy this weekend – but who will be the happiest when the weekend ends?
BetVictor’s supercomputer has predicted the outcome of every match scheduled to take place this weekend.
The supercomputer adopts the Monte Carlo method, using a Python-based match simulator to determine possible outcomes.
Here are all the predicted outcomes.