Fans are preparing for another weekend of Premier League action.
Published 25th Aug 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 14:22 BST

Sheffield United, Yorkshire’s only top flight representatives, will be welcoming reigning champions Manchester City to Bramall Lane.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United’s fellow Premier League newcomers Luton Town will be visiting Chelsea and Newcastle United will be locking horns with Liverpool.

There is plenty for Premier League fans to enjoy this weekend – but who will be the happiest when the weekend ends?

BetVictor’s supercomputer has predicted the outcome of every match scheduled to take place this weekend.

The supercomputer adopts the Monte Carlo method, using a Python-based match simulator to determine possible outcomes.

Here are all the predicted outcomes.

Here are the predicted outcomes from this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures.

1. Premier League outcomes predicted by supercomputer

Here are the predicted outcomes from this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures.

Probabilities: Home win - 47.2 per cent, draw - 30.7 per cent, away win - 22.1 per cent

2. Chelsea v Luton Town - Chelsea win

Probabilities: Home win - 47.2 per cent, draw - 30.7 per cent, away win - 22.1 per cent

Probabilities: Home win - 20.6 per cent, draw - 19.8 per cent, away win - 59.6 per cent

3. AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur win

Probabilities: Home win - 20.6 per cent, draw - 19.8 per cent, away win - 59.6 per cent

Probabilities: Home win - 44.1 per cent, draw - 27.8 per cent, away win - 28.1 per cent

4. Brentford v Crystal Palace - Brentford win

Probabilities: Home win - 44.1 per cent, draw - 27.8 per cent, away win - 28.1 per cent

