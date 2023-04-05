There’s set to be movement in the Premier League between now and the end of the season according to the supercomputer equations.

The fixtures are coming thick and fast in the Premier League after the international break with 12 sides in mid-week action.

Leeds United gave their relegation hopes a huge boost with an important victory over Nottingham Forest at Elland Road as they moved into 13th but remain just two points above the bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea's clash with Liverpool yesterday was the biggest billing of the fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday night with both sides still hoping to launch a late charge for Champions League places despite an underwhelming season so far.

Bruno Saltor oversaw his first game as The Blues' interim boss but neither the London side nor Jurgen Klopp's men could find the necessary quality to grab three points as both teams settled for a 0-0 draw.

The stats gurus at FiveThirtyEight use their formula to predict the final Premier League table and believe that both Chelsea and Liverpool will miss out on the Champions League.

Manchester United and Newcastle United both play on Wednesday night with the Red Devils welcoming Brentford to Old Trafford while Newcastle travel to relegation-threatened West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supercomputer table makes for better reading for fans of the two teams who met at St James' Park on Sunday when Newcastle beat Manchester United 2-0.

Both are set to see their quests for the Champions League be successful with Erik ten Hag's man getting the better of Newcastle for third place.

There's plenty to play for at the bottom of the Premier League table too with just three points currently separating 12th-placed Crystal Palace and 18th-placed Bournemouth.

Predicted total: 32 points. Goal difference: -30. Chance of relegation: 80%.

The current bottom two of Nottingham Forest and Southampton will stay in those positions according to the supercomputer, but the fight to avoid that final relegation position is set to come down to goal difference if the calculations are correct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Check out the full Premier League table come to the season end as predicted by a supercomputer below.