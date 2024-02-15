At the top, Liverpool are leading the race for the Premier League title as the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal give chase. Further down the table, there are scraps for European spots.

The most tense fights tend to take place at the bottom, where Premier League status is on the line. Everton, Burnley and Sheffield United currently occupy the relegation zone but a lot could change between now and the end of the season.

To predict how the relegation battle will unfold, OLBG have deployed their supercomputer. By crunching the numbers, outcome percentages have been finalised and assigned to each Premier League side. These percentages determine how likely an outcome is for any given side.

As may well be the case, the predicted table has some twists and shock finishes.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the Premier League table to look at the end of the current season.

1 . Supercomputer predicts Premier League table Here is how a supercomputer expects the Premier League table to look at the end of the season. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images Photo Sales