Supercomputer predicts twists in Premier League relegation battle involving Sheffield United, Everton and Burnley

There are intense battles taking place at both ends of the Premier League table.
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Feb 2024, 18:01 GMT

At the top, Liverpool are leading the race for the Premier League title as the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal give chase. Further down the table, there are scraps for European spots.

The most tense fights tend to take place at the bottom, where Premier League status is on the line. Everton, Burnley and Sheffield United currently occupy the relegation zone but a lot could change between now and the end of the season.

To predict how the relegation battle will unfold, OLBG have deployed their supercomputer. By crunching the numbers, outcome percentages have been finalised and assigned to each Premier League side. These percentages determine how likely an outcome is for any given side.

As may well be the case, the predicted table has some twists and shock finishes.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the Premier League table to look at the end of the current season.

Here is how a supercomputer expects the Premier League table to look at the end of the season.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League table

Here is how a supercomputer expects the Premier League table to look at the end of the season. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Title winners percentage: 63.6%

1. Manchester City

Title winners percentage: 63.6% Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Title winners percentage: 28.6%

2. Liverpool

Title winners percentage: 28.6% Photo: IAN HODGSON/AFP via Getty Images

Title winners percentage: 16.7%

3. Arsenal

Title winners percentage: 16.7% Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

