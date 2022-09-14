Supercomputer predicts where Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Plymouth Argyle and Barnsley will finish in League One

The Tractor Boys striker bagged a brace at Accrington Stanley last time out and took his tally to five in four matches and now half a dozen for the season as he opened the scoring against Rovers after 24 minutes.

After being teed up by Sam Morsy, Chaplin swept in from close range before Lee Evans drilled in from distance in the 55th minute as unbeaten Ipswich claimed their sixth win from their first eight games.

The visitors’ night ended on a sour note as Bobby Thomas was sent off in the 85th minute for a second yellow card, having picked up his first moments earlier, while Alfie Kilgour also saw red in stoppage time after fouling Chaplin as he ran through on goal.

Portsmouth stay level on points with Ipswich after eventually breaking down rock-bottom Burton Albion to claim a 2-0 win.

The Brewers stubbornly resisted until just before the hour mark as Sam Hughes deflected into his own net off Marlon Pack’s low cross before Colby Bishop’s predatory finish four minutes from time.

While Burton have collected just one point from an available 24, Portsmouth are the form team of the division after registering their sixth successive win.

Cheyenne Dunkley scored in the third minute of stoppage time as Shrewsbury Town overturned a two-goal deficit to claim a last-gasp 3-2 win over Exeter City.

Data experts have predicted how the final League One table will look. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

The Grecians struck in the 17th and 20th minutes through Pierce Sweeney and Jonathan Grounds but the Shrews hit back moments later through Matthew Pennington.

They were level thanks to Tom Bayliss in the 34th minute as the sides went in 2-2 at the end of a frenetic half but the next goal proved decisive as Dunkley struck from George Nurse’s long throw.

Morgan Whittaker’s 70th-minute strike, having been introduced from the bench just after the hour mark, kept Plymouth Argyle third after edging out Oxford United 1-0.

Sheffield Wednesday bounced back from a Yorkshire derby defeat against Barnsley by sweeping aside Morecambe 3-0, with Josh Windass, George Byers and Michael Smith all netting in the last 20 minutes.

Dion Charles’ 31st-minute penalty and Gethin Jones’ header on the hour mark helped Bolton Wanderers to a comfortable 2-0 win at struggling MK Dons, who have only Morecambe and Burton below them.

Cheltenham Town came from a goal down to defeat Cambridge United 2-1. Adam May gave the U’s a half-time lead but Daniel N’Lundulu levelled before the hour while Alfie May bagged an 83rd-minute winner for the Robins.

Fleetwood Town ended a sequence of five draws as Josh Vela’s strike midway through the first half secured a 1-0 win at Peterborough United.

Jack Diamond’s 12th-minute penalty and Ben House’s strike midway through the second half inspired Lincoln City to a 2-0 win at Derby County while Jason McCarthy bagged in the first half as Wycombe Wanderers edged Accrington 1-0.

Corey Blackett-Taylor’s strike was cancelled out by Connor Wickham as Charlton Athletic and Forest Green Rovers drew 1-1, with the Addicks having Ryan Inniss sent off late on, while it was the same scoreline between Barnsley and Port Vale. Ellis Harrison rescued a point for Vale after Liam Kitching opened the scoring.

Following the latest round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final League One table will look. Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

With eight rounds of League One action played, here’s who is predicted to win the title, get promoted, reach the play-offs and get relegated after 46 games…