Sheffield Untied and Burnley are being tipped by data experts to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League – while Middlesbrough are forecast to squeeze into the top six.

Burnley moved top of the table with a 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers last weekend – in the final round of Championship games until the conclusion of the World Cup group stage on December 2.

Sheffield United beat Cardiff City in their last outing until December 10 to move second, two points ahead of Blackburn while they sit seven points clear of QPR in seventh.

Middlesbrough ended the first part of the Championship campaign with a 2-1 win at Norwich City to make it four games unbeaten as they picked up 10 points from a possible 12 to move just four points outside the top six – despite sitting 14th.

Just eight points separate Millwall in sixth and Wigan Athletic in the the first relegation place. Watford and Norwich City occupy the other play-off positions.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the table will look after 46 games by forecasting the final points tally for every team while also rating the probability of who will finish in the automatic promotion places and the top six.

Sheffield United are being tipped to top the table with 82 points, beating Burnley to the title on goal difference. The Blades’ chances of promotion are rated at 61 per cent. Middlesbrough are forecast to beat Coventry City to sixth place on goal difference, with their chances of earning promotion from the play-offs sitting at 26 per cent, according to the data experts.

The full predicted table is below – including where Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United will finish. Any surprises?

