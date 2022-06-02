SEASON PREDICTIONS: The bookmakers have made their early predictions for where teams will finish in the 2022-23 Championship campaign. Picture: Getty Images.

Norwich City, Watford and Burnley will replace Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest in the second tier and all three clubs will have their eyes on an immediate return to the top flight.

Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town both reached the Championship play-offs but fell short in their promotion aims as Forest secured victory over the Terriers at Wembley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough just missed out on the top six but with a full pre-season under Chris Wilder, the Teesside outfit will be more hopeful of claiming a spot in the Premier League next campaign.

Championship title odds: 13/2. Relegation odds: 28/1.

Hull City finished 19th but new owner Acun Ilicali is keen to take them to the Premier League as they prepare for their first summer window under the Turkish businessman. Their ambitions this campaign will depend on how shrewd their business is during the transfer window.

At the other end of the table, Rotherham United will be aiming to avoid another relegation after dropping straight back out of the second tier on the last two occasions they were promoted from League One.

Sunderland and Wigan Athletic joined the Millers in being promoted from the third tier. As always, the Championship campaign promises to be an exciting one as clubs use the next number of weeks to refresh their squads for the 2022-23 season.

Based on every team's odds of winning the Championship, alongside their odds of relegation - here's where every club is tipped to finish next season...

Championship title odds: 7/1. Relegation odds: 22/1.

Championship title odds: 9/1. Relegation odds: 20/1.

Championship title odds: 9/1. Relegation odds: 20/1.

Championship title odds: 9/1. Relegation odds: 18/1.

Championship title odds: 10/1. Relegation odds: 8/1.

Championship title odds: 16/1. Relegation odds: 10/1.

Championship title odds: 20/1. Relegation odds: 8/1.

Championship title odds: 20/1. Relegation odds: 8/1.

Championship title odds: 22/1. Relegation odds: 15/2.

Championship title odds: 22/1. Relegation odds: 6/1.

Championship title odds: 25/1. Relegation odds: 7/1.

Championship title odds: 25/1. Relegation odds: 7/1.

Championship title odds: 25/1. Relegation odds: 7/1.

Championship title odds: 25/1. Relegation odds: 13/2.

Championship title odds: 25/1. Relegation odds: 13/2.

Championship title odds: 25/1. Relegation odds: 5/1.

Championship title odds: 33/1. Relegation odds: 7/2.

Championship title odds: 40/1. Relegation odds: 9/2.

Championship title odds: 40/1. Relegation odds: 7/2.

Championship title odds: 50/1. Relegation odds: 11/4.

Championship title odds: 50/1. Relegation odds: 11/4.

Championship title odds: 50/1. Relegation odds: 11/4.